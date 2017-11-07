Sia Posts Nude Photo Herself After Photographer Tried Selling Them Online

Someone took nude photographs of singer Sia and was trying to sell them online.

Sia took a bold approach to dealing with the photographer, and decided to post one of the preview pictures herself.  She captioned the photo, “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans.  Save your money, here it is for free.  Everyday is Christmas!,” referencing her upcoming Christmas album of the same name.

NSFW bum pictures follow, so please proceed with caution!

The singer could not be reached for a comment.

Via People

