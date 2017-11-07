Starbucks Is Starting Off The Holidays This Week With Free Drinks

We’re still quite a few weeks away from the holidays, but Starbucks is kicking things off early this year.

This week starting on November 9 through the 13th, you can get another hot, iced or blended holiday drink of equal or lesser value for free. Yes for FREE!

However there is a small catch. During those days the deal is only available between 2 and 5pm. Drinks like the Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte and Holiday Spice Flat White.

-source via cosmopolitan.com