Starbucks Is Starting Off The Holidays This Week With Free Drinks

Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, Coffee, Deal, Drinks, Free, Holidays, limited time, seasonal, Starbucks
(Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks)

We’re still quite a few weeks away from the holidays, but Starbucks is kicking things off early this year.

This week starting on November 9 through the 13th, you can get another hot, iced or blended holiday drink of equal or lesser value for free.  Yes for FREE!

However there is a small catch.  During those days the deal is only available between 2 and 5pm.  Drinks like the Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte and Holiday Spice Flat White.

-source via cosmopolitan.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

#FastInTheMorning
Radio.com App

Listen Live