Christmas love or Christmas before Thanksgiving hate? Each side deserves equal time, right?

We have this little one who can’t even tolerate Christmas carols.

Wow! The first two notes of Jingle Bells and this kid is out! Raised hands…screaming…more screaming…and even more screaming. Yeah, this kiddo must have been naughty this year.