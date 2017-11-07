WATCH: Little Bow Has The Best Reaction To Seeing Christmas Decorations

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Christmas commercials are already all over TV. Stores have the decorations up and the Holiday stuff out, and people are already asking when our sister station 98.7 KLUV is going to go all Christmas music.

And while some people just can’t wait, others don’t like any of this at all. “It’s too soon”, they say.

Well, not for Hannah Law’s little boy. A few days ago, Hannah tweeted his reaction to seeing all the decorations inside the Costco near the family’s Utah home.

We should all be more like this kid.

