Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood Preform ‘Before He Tweets’ At CMA Awards

Filed Under: Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, CMA Awards

During Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood’s open monologue at the 2017 CMA awards the two broke out into song, re-writing some of the lyrics to Underwood’s hit Before He Cheats. “Right now, he’s probably in his PJs, watching cable news, reaching for his cell phone/Right now, he’s probably asking Siri: ‘How in the hell do you spell ‘Pocahontas’?/… In the middle of the night from the privacy of a gold-plated White House toilet seat/he writes Lil’ Bob Corker, NFL, and covfefe… And it’s fun to watch, yeah, that’s for sure/’til little Rocket Man starts a nuclear war … and maybe next time, he’ll think before he tweets.” The Crowd broke out into laughter and applause. Check out the clip below.

