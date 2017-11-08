Car Thief Turned In By Girlfriend While She Was Still In The Car

A man accused of stealing a car from the Nashville Airport was turned in by his own girlfriend while she was riding in the car with him. But it wasn’t because she wanted to do the right thing.

In fact she called the police on him just to collect the reward money!

The Metro Nashville Police said the theft actually took place back in July 2017 when Chance Mongeon jumped the counter of a rental car facility at the airport, grabbed the keys to a Dodge Challenger and ran. Officials reported that Mongeon drove down a one-way road and over two spike strips to get away. Police were able to spot the stolen car on the local interstate but Mongeon didn’t stop.

That’s when dispatchers got a phone call from Mongeon’s girlfriend Cristy Cardwell. Cardwell told police she knew Mongeon stole the car but would not reveal his intentions until she received reward money, saying she “she knew the law very well and didn’t have to give him up.”

She also told them she was in the stolen car and would give the exact location only after she had the reward money.

-source via barstoolsports.com