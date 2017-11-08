If Netflix Sends You An Email Threatening To Suspend Your Account, Delete It

(Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

If you get an email from Netflix threatening to suspend your account over billing information…DO NOT REPLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s a scam.

According to an Australian cyber security company, there’s a scam email floating around asking Netflix users to update their billing information. If the information isn’t updated, Netflix will suspend the account. Within the email is a link that will take you to a fake Netflix site, which asks for all your vital information including credit card numbers.

If you see an email like the one featured above, do NOT click that link. Do NOT respond to that email.

As of right now, it’s unclear how many Netflix subscribers have received that email.

