Justin Bieber Is Really, Really “Excited” About Playing Soccer

Wink, wink! “Excited” if you know what we mean. Get it?
Justin Bieber hit the UCLA campus on Tuesday afternoon to play a little soccer with his entourage. The pop star was spotted shirtless, showing off his new full stomach tattoo. However, no one is talking about his artwork. Instead, the focus is a little lower.
Apparently, Justin was having a really, really, really good time kicking around the ball with his pals.
November 7: Justin Bieber in Los Angeles, California #justinbieber #justin #bieber #hot #cute #tatoo #jb #purposetour #justinbieber #justinbiebs #justinbieberfan #justinbiebervideo #justinbieberedits #justinbieberpurpose #justinbieberswag #justinbieberpurposetour #belieber #beliebers #belieberforever #belieber4life #beliebersforlife #belieberslovejustin #belieberpower #beliebergirl @selenagomez @justinbieber
Ok, ok, we’ve had enough too! Maybe Selena Gomez was there? Or there was a cool breeze?