Kanye West To Launch Own Streaming Service; Files Trademark For “Yeezy Sound”

Filed Under: download, Jay-Z, Kanye West, music, music streaming, platform, Streaming, streaming service, TIDAL, Trademark, Yeezy, yeezy sound
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

There appears to be a rift in the bromance between Kanye West and Jay-Z.

Kanye West appears to be preparing to launch his own music streaming service, in direct competition with Jay-Z’s “Tidal.”  West has filed for a trademark for the aptly named, “Yeezy Sound,” specifically for “streaming of music, audio, images, video and other multimedia content over the internet.”

If you were unaware, West is currently in a bit of a heated battle with Jay-Z, with West claiming the latter owes him $3.5 million in unpaid advances and efforts for his latest release, The Life of Pablo.

Their feud has spilled into the public limelight, because of course it would!  West admonished Jay-Z for not publicly supporting Kim Kardashian after her Paris robbery, while Jay-Z countered with reference to their strained relationship in his latest album, 4:44.

Via BET

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

#FastInTheMorning
Radio.com App

Listen Live