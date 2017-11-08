Kanye West To Launch Own Streaming Service; Files Trademark For “Yeezy Sound”

There appears to be a rift in the bromance between Kanye West and Jay-Z.

Kanye West appears to be preparing to launch his own music streaming service, in direct competition with Jay-Z’s “Tidal.” West has filed for a trademark for the aptly named, “Yeezy Sound,” specifically for “streaming of music, audio, images, video and other multimedia content over the internet.”

If you were unaware, West is currently in a bit of a heated battle with Jay-Z, with West claiming the latter owes him $3.5 million in unpaid advances and efforts for his latest release, The Life of Pablo.

Their feud has spilled into the public limelight, because of course it would! West admonished Jay-Z for not publicly supporting Kim Kardashian after her Paris robbery, while Jay-Z countered with reference to their strained relationship in his latest album, 4:44.

Via BET