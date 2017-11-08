One Arrest Made In TCU Shooting; No Students Harmed In Incident

An argument between two Roadrunner shuttle drivers led to a shooting on TCU’s campus yesterday morning.

For a short time, TCU’s campus was on complete lockdown, and students were advised to go into hiding. Fortunately, the suspect was apprehended quickly, and no students were harmed during the incident.

Fort Worth Police confirmed two shuttle drivers got into an argument, on the TCU campus, near Amon Carter Stadium. One driver fired his gun at the other, but missed, and proceeded to ram his shuttle into the other. The suspect took off from the scene in shuttle #24171, which was later recovered on campus.

Police also confirmed there were no serious injuries, but at this time do not know if any students were on the shuttles at the time of the argument.

Via WFAA