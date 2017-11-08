Paris Hilton Announces New Album on the Way

It looks like the early 2000s are back and trendier than ever. With a lot of fashion trends making rounds again it’s only fitting that pop celebrity Paris Hilton announces a comeback. Since the debut of Paris in 2006, Hilton’s first album, she has picked up DJing, released a few more perfumes, and has racked up more plays than before for the embarrassingly catchy hit “Stars are Blind.” It’s also important to note that Paris Hilton is currently one of the highest paid female DJs in the world. That’s not a joke.

In an interview with TIME, Hilton says she’s working on a new album that will sound very different from her first pop album and promises deep house and techno. She even cited Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Madonna, and DJ Chuckie as some of her biggest influences. No word has been given on when the album will release.

While the pop star continues her grind as a DJ she assures TIME that she’s ready for a new chapter in her life. The singer, 36, even mentions children being a recurring theme in her life. In the midst of clubbing and disco balls the singer talks about how much has changed and how much she’s changed, too.