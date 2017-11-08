Pepsi Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With Two New Dessert Inspired Flavors

As Americans have begun to pay more attention to their health, most soda companies have had to change and evolve in order to keep their sales up. However, Pepsi decided to just ignore that and keep doing what they want.

In Japan, Pepsi has released a new flavor that is holiday themed and inspired by dessert. The new flavor is called Christmas Cola and is cake flavored.

Halloween is barely a week old and Christmas stuff is out. Tastes like cream soda. #pepsichristmascola #japan #nosnowhere❄️ A post shared by @cmchai13 on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

The other flavor is available here in the States and is called Salted Caramel Pepsi.

Not too bad.. 🤷🏼‍♀️🤔 #saltedcaramelpepsi A post shared by Kasey Parker (@kasey__parker) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

While the Christmas Cola actually sounds good considering it’s being described with flavors like cream and strawberries, the Salted Caramel sounds like it’s gonna be way too sweet, like drinking liquid caramel. Unless you’re into that sort of thing.

-source via foodandwine.com