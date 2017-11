As we all know by now, Taylor Swift’s newest album Reputation drops this Friday and we are super excited to hear the rest of her album! Especially now that we know one of those new songs features Ed Sheeran AND Future!

It may be the first time the pop star has worked with Future, but certainly not the first time she has collaborated with a rap artist. Back in 2012 she worked with B.o.B for “Both of us” and in 2015 worked with Kendrick Lamar on “Bad Blood”.

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

-source via rap-up.com