Three Christmas Sweater Stores Opening in DFW Soon

It’s never too early to start thinking about a little Christmas shopping! Thankfully the Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop has us covered. Started by owner, Jeremy Turner, every year he found the biggest selling items around the holidays were ugly Christmas sweaters. He decided to move his mobile vintage clothing shop into an actual store for just ugly Christmas sweaters. According to Turner the response has been great. In an interview with GuideLive, Turner spoke about the demand in the growing trend, “I really thought it wouldn’t last. I thought it was just a trend, but it really isn’t. I think it’ll be here for a while. Now it’s become a tradition.”

The first Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop opened Nov. 7 in Dallas with Fort Worth and Frisco opening Nov. 9 and 11, respectively. The Dallas location takes up the space of former American Apparel at Mockingbird Station. Prices for these sweaters range from $19 for basic Christmas sweaters and $48 for more detailed sweaters. Average price is about $24.

You can see the hours and locations here:

Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop – Dallas, 5331 E. Mockingbird Lane

Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop – Fort Worth, 3020 W. 7th St., Suite 220



Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop – Frisco, 3259 Preston Rd., Suite 6



Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.