You Can Now Buy A Dress That Looks Like A Dry Cleaner’s Bag Because Why Not

Moschino debuted a new bit of fashion this week and we aren’t sure exactly what they were thinking when this was suggested.

For only $730, you can now own a see-through dress that looks like a dry cleaning bag.

Yes you read that correctly.  $730 for a dry cleaning bag dress!  The dress is a part of designer Jeremy Scott’s new Fall/Winter 2017 collection that debuted at Milan Fashion Week.

If the see through version isn’t your style, don’t worry because there is a solid cotton version for only $650!

-source via foxnews.com

 

