You Can Now Buy A Dress That Looks Like A Dry Cleaner’s Bag Because Why Not

Moschino debuted a new bit of fashion this week and we aren’t sure exactly what they were thinking when this was suggested.
For only $730, you can now own a see-through dress that looks like a dry cleaning bag.
Yes you read that correctly. $730 for a dry cleaning bag dress! The dress is a part of designer Jeremy Scott’s new Fall/Winter 2017 collection that debuted at Milan Fashion Week.
#moschino will be selling a "we ❤️our customer" dress for $737.00 😂🤣😂🤣😂 come on by people I'm sure we can do better on that price. Literally dying 😎#toronto #blogTO #dress #luxury #torontofashion #tdot #yorkville #thankyoutoronto #torontofood #weddingdress #fashionto #ilovetoronto #bride #brampton #gown #weddinggown #torontowedding #drycleaning #toronto #torontolife #bondto #the6 #torontoblogger #6ix #ParklaneCleaners
If the see through version isn’t your style, don’t worry because there is a solid cotton version for only $650!
-source via foxnews.com