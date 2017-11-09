According To One Psychologist, Listening To Christmas Music Is Bad For Your Mental Health

If you’ve begun to stress a bit before this Christmas, it turns out that listening to Christmas music will not make things any better according to one British psychologist.

Linda Blair told Sky News that listening to Christmas music continuously might actually harm a person’s mental health by reminding them of everything they need to complete before the holiday gets here. “You’re simply spending all of your energy trying not to hear what you’re hearing,” Blair told Sky News.

Blair also said that store workers are “more at risk” of being mentally drained by the onslaught of holiday music. The same music being played constantly makes it a challenge for employees to just “tune it out” and makes them “unable to focus on anything else.”

“Christmas music is likely to irritate people if it’s played too loudly and too early,” Blair added.

According to the Tampa Bay Times Best Buy began playing holiday music on Oct. 22, making the electronic store the first to stream the songs. A few days later, other stores such as Sears, Ulta and Michaels followed in their steps.

-source via fox4news.com