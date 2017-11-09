Ben Stiller Is Still Helping Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands After Deadly Hurricanes

Ben Stiller sure hasn’t forgotten those who were impacted by the strong and fierce hurricanes that devastated the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico earlier this year.

“There is a lot going on in the world and it’s easy for the news coverage to move on to the new thing, but these are our fellow Americans and they are still in need of our help,” Stiller says. The Stiller Foundation has partnered up with music icon Cher and Icelandic Glacier in donated more than 600,000 bottles of water to the islands.

“I am so glad I’m able to help in the way that me and my foundations has been able to but there’s something everyone can do. You don’t have to start big, you can help in even the smallest way and it can make a big difference,” he says. “There’s a lot still to be done – and there will be for a long time. We can’t forget about these people who need our support.”

Marco A. Salinas

Source via PEOPLE