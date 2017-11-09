Check Out The First Pic Of A Very Bald Chip Gaines

OMG! He did it! He actually buzzed his head!
If you’ve ever seen an episode of Fixer Upper, then you know just how obsessed Chip is about his hair. Between constantly checking it in the mirror and worrying about the wind swooping it in the opposite direction, it’s a miracle he ever gets any work done.
Well, oddly enough, Chip is now completely bald!
Just last week, Chip was asking for donations to give to the kids at Saint Jude’s in Nashville. If enough money was raised, Chip would buzz off all his hair. Well, he followed through after his fans stepped up to the challenge.