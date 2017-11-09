Church in Sutherland Springs Where Shooting Took Place to Be Demolished

Pastor Frank Pomeroy has made the decision to demolish First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a the massacre that took place Nov. 5 and claimed 26 lives of many different ages. Pomeroy made the announcement to leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention who had traveled to the community in show of support. He noted it would just be too painful to continue using the church after such a horrific scene took place there.

Although Pomeroy wants to demolish the site he did mention hopefully creating a memorial for the lives lost on that day. It is undecided whether church leaders will want to rebuild in the same area or move elsewhere.