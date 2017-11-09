Dallas City Council Finally Bans Chaining And Tethering Our Dogs And Leaving Them Outside

After months and months of unnecessary delay, the Dallas City Council has finally passed an ordinace banning the tethering and chaining of our pooches and just leaving them.

This does not mean you will never be able to chain your dog up outside again.  As long as the dog is “in the owner’s immediate possession and accompanied by the owner,” tethering is still ok.  This law is trying to prevent owners from chaining their dogs up and leaving them for hours, and horribly DAYS at a time.

This ordinance has been under debate for a year, with the main disagreements stemming from how far this law should extend.  The line fell somewhere in between, “making tethering legal, if only to tamp down the number of loose dogs terrorizing some neighborhoods, and banning it outright unless the [dog was in the] owner’s in reach.”

Eventually, the city reached an agreement, and come February 1st, residents will no longer be allowed to tie their dogs up and just leave them.

Offenders potentially face a fine up to $500 for violation of the new ordinance.

