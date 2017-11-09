Even Former Presidents Have To Serve! Barack Obama Shows Up For Cook County Jury Duty

(Photo by Joshua Lott /Getty Images)

Normally, nothing exciting happens ever during jury duty.

Of course it’s a great opportunity to perform your civic duty, but for the majority, it’s boring and more of a hassle than anything.  For potential jurors in Cook County, Chicago, however, jury duty meant an opportunity to meet a former president looking to perform his civic duty just like the rest of us!

Former president Barack Obama showed up for Cook County jury duty, and showed up to a mass of excited citizens at the courthouse!

Though Obama lives in Washington D.C., nowadays, he still maintains a residence in Chicago, which is why he was summoned there.  Eventually, he was dismissed, but he’ll still earn the daily wages for jury duty like everyone else, $17.20!

Via TMZ

