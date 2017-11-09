Fidget Spinners Sold at Target Reportedly Contain High Levels of Lead

Looking to buy your kid a fidget spinner for the holidays? Might want to do a little research before doing so. A recent study by advocacy group, U.S. Public Interest Group, found that the fidget spinners sold at Target contain high levels of lead. How much are we talking about? The federal legal limit of lead content allowed is 100 parts per million. The Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Brass and the Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Metal test for 33,000 parts per million of lead and 1,300 parts per million, respectively.

At this moment, Target has not pulled the products from its shelves and online stores and are sold for $19.99. However, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group is calling on Target to issue recalls on the product and to pull it from its catalog.

When the report was sent to Target the company issued a response saying that since fidget spinners are recommended for consumers 14 and over, federal lead restrictions don’t apply and that the law only considers products as toys for people 12 and under. Spokesperson for the company, Lee Henderson, issued a statement to CBS News, “The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has reviewed and explicitly defined fidget spinners as ‘general use products.’ They are not defined by the CPSC as toys.”