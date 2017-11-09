Long Walks Not Required: Simply Noticing Nature Makes Us Happier

New research has found that simply stopping to smell the roses can make you happier. Literally stopping and smelling the roses.

Or observing tree, cloud, rainbow.

Even a weed through the sidewalk.

According to a study published in The Journal of Positive Psychology, just taking some time to notice nature and appreciate the natural environment around you can make you happier and enhance your well-being.

“This wasn’t about spending hours outdoors or going for long walks in the wilderness,” study author Holli-Anne Passmore told Science Daily. “This is about the tree at a bus stop in the middle of a city and the positive effect that one tree can have on people.”

Photos of roses or trees don’t count.

Step away from the screen… 😉

