Niantic’s Sequel To Pokemon Go Is Open World Harry Potter Game, “Wizards Unite”

Filed Under: android, cell phone, game, Harry Potter, iPhone, niantic, pokemon go, portkey games, Warner Bros., wizards unite
(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Last summer, the world became obsessed with Niantic’s mobile game, Pokemon Go.  The augmented reality game captured the market of young adults who used to be obsessed with trying to “Catch ‘Em All,” and was incredibly fun while it lasted.

As for what’s next, Niantic just announced their intentions to release a similar Harry Potter augmented reality mobile game in 2018 called Wizards Unite.  While the release is official, details about the app, at the moment are scarce, but fans can look ar Niantic’s game Ingress, which allows players to roam the free world “collecting power ups, defending locations, and explore their environment,” as a source of inspiration for Wizards Unite.

Niantic released a statement about their game that read, “Players will learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods and cities to discover & fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies.”  An official release date has not been announced, but fans can expect it sometime in 2018.

Via Tech Crunch

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

#FastInTheMorning
Radio.com App

Listen Live