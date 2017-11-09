Niantic’s Sequel To Pokemon Go Is Open World Harry Potter Game, “Wizards Unite”

Last summer, the world became obsessed with Niantic’s mobile game, Pokemon Go. The augmented reality game captured the market of young adults who used to be obsessed with trying to “Catch ‘Em All,” and was incredibly fun while it lasted.

As for what’s next, Niantic just announced their intentions to release a similar Harry Potter augmented reality mobile game in 2018 called Wizards Unite. While the release is official, details about the app, at the moment are scarce, but fans can look ar Niantic’s game Ingress, which allows players to roam the free world “collecting power ups, defending locations, and explore their environment,” as a source of inspiration for Wizards Unite.

Niantic released a statement about their game that read, “Players will learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods and cities to discover & fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies.” An official release date has not been announced, but fans can expect it sometime in 2018.

