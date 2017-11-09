Nutella Is Changing Its Recipe, And Their Fans Are OUTRAGED!

Nutella was first created after World War II, when a cocoa shortage, which required Pietro Ferrero to create a spread using hazelnuts, sugar, and whatever bit of cocoa he had available.

Some 70 years later, Nutella is as popular as ever, and has garnered a cult-like following over the last decade or so. However, fans of the spread are in a bit of a tizzy right now, as Nutella announced their intentions to “fine tune” their recipe after all these years.

our recipe underwent a fine-tuning and continues to deliver the Nutella fans know and love with high quality ingredients — Nutella (@NutellaUSA) November 7, 2017

Of course, their fans were less than thrilled with the announcement.

OMG!! They are changing the recipe of #Nutella !!! NOOOOOOOO HOW DARE THEY!! Leave the sugar & coco alone!!! 😡😡😡😡😡😱😱😞😞😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/TjN8Xeb60E — Gemma Byrne (@XGemma_ByrneX) November 7, 2017

#Nutella is sweet enough. Why on earth change something that no one has a problem with? — Rebecca Morgan (@BeccaMorgs) November 7, 2017

How n why will they change #Nutella.. why why why?? 😒 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) November 7, 2017

The color of Nutella has lightened as of late, and the company reportedly increased the amount of its ski milk pweder from 7.5% to 8.7%.

