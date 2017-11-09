The Cast of ‘Stranger Things’ Join James Corden for a Motown Medley

Who would’ve thought that the cast of Stranger Things can not only act but also sing incredibly well? For The Late Late Show Wednesday night, James Corden and the cast of Stranger Things decided to form a band and go back in time to create a Motown medley, and it was great.

The cast and Corden did a skit about when the members were originally in a Motown cover band all before their careers in Stranger Things. After auditioning for the hot show the guys decided to get back together one last night for a performance. Of course, this isn’t true, but the skit sure is fun to watch. The group named themselves “The Upside Downs,” which is fitting. They covered songs from the Jackson 5, The Temptations, and the Four Tops.