The Perfect Gift For The Dog Lover In Your Family This Season

Most people know that dog parents are not shy about showing how deep their devotion is for their fur babies. Well this holiday season they can really show that devotion by dressing alike in matching pajamas.

Fabdog just released several sets of matching dog and human pajamas that dog parents all over should be excited about.

The company is offering four different styles of their creation at $50 each. And honestly they look perfect for fireside naps, decorating, baking cookies; pretty much any holiday activity you can think of.

-source via people.com