This Holiday Season, Send A Beautiful Bouquet Of Flowers Hand-Delivered By Adorable Goats

If you’re planning on sending a special someone some flowers this holiday season, why not let them you know you really care about them with a GoatGram!

For just $100, you can get a gorgeous bouquet of flowers delivered by a pair of equally adorable goats! Upon receiving he bouquet, you can either choose to keep the flowers for yourself, or feed them to the goats, who will happily eat them right in front of you. And let’s be honest, if you choose to keep the flowers for yourself, you’re a selfish person who doesn’t enjoy life and feeding adorable goats.

Deliveries are limited, at only twice a day to let the goats have time to “just be goats,” and unfortunately are only available in Portland and Vancouver.

Via KOIN