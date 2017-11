Early birds get the worm. And maybe the job.

When it comes to sending a resume, there are better – and worse – times to hit send.

A recent study by TalentWorks found that applications received after 7:30 p.m. were the least likely to get attention for hiring managers. The best time to send your resume is between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. The reason?

You want your resume to be at the top of the hiring person’s inbox.

Sounds pretty obvious now that we hear it! (Pure Wow)