Wisconsin Changing The Legal Drinking Age To 19?

Looks like a bill is moving around the statehouse lowering the drinking age to 19. The author hopes that by doing this, helps undercut college binge drinking since college students in Wisconsin are mostly heavy drinkers.

It was proposed by three Republican representatives saying it could save “countless hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars”.

“I see no reason why we can send young men and women off to war but they can’t have a beer,” one representative says.

According to Wisconsin state law, teens can drink at pubs and bars with a parent present. A study says that Wisconsin is the heaviest drinking state in the country.

“The idea is if you prohibit people to doing something until they are 21, the natural inclination is to be a little bit rebellious when they’re young, (and) then to overindulge,” he says.

MADD or Mothers Against Drunk Driving say that it’ll cause more accidents on the road. Though the bill is struggling since President Reagan’s Minimum Drinking Act is in place.

What do you think about Wisconsin lowering the age drinking?

Marco A. Salinas

Source via USA TODAY