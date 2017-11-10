Americans Check Their Phones Up To 80 Times A Day!

It sounds like most Americans are addicted to their phones.

A new study from the global tech protection and support company Asurion found that the average American checks their phone up to 80 times per day, which averages to about every 12 minutes. Out of the 2,000 people Asurion surveyed, they found that one in ten of them check their phones every FOUR minutes!

Asurion found that the maximum amount of time people were comfortable going without checking their phones was about four hours. Not checking it that long, however, led to several people experiencing legit separation anxiety. Specifically, 31% of the people surveyed felt regular anxiety at any point when separated from their phone, and 60% experienced stress when their phones were out of reach.

Asurion spokesperson, Bettie Colombo, described our growing obsession with cell phones to the New York Post. “Smartphones have become the remote control to our lives, not only storing our contacts, calendars and photos but also serving as the main operating hub for connecting to our smart home devices, our car Bluetooth systems and more. So, when your device is lost, stolen or broken or simply isn’t connecting correctly, it can have an immense impact on your daily life.”

Via New York Post