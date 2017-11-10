Elderly Woman Lured To Hospital In East Texas With A Can Of Big Red

In East Texas, a police officer was forced to used a can of Big Red as a means of getting an elderly woman to check herself into a hospital.

Paramedics were called Tuesday(Nov. 7) by the Tyler Police Department to check on a woman that was found on the floor. Apparently she was crawling around on the floor because she didn’t have the strength to stand up. Obviously the paramedics wanted her to go to the hospital, but she refused.

“She did not indicate any life-threatening injuries at the time, but I knew something wasn’t right,” a paramedic explained on the police department’s Facebook page.

Paramedics and officers tried to convince her to go to the hospital, but remained hesitant. She told them, “All I want is a Big Red and I will be fine.”

That’s when Sgt. Zack Noble told her he would personally make a trip to the store and buy her a can of Big Red if she agreed to go get checked out. Paramedics were certain Noble was bluffing, but the sergeant kept to his promise and went and bought the elderly woman a Big Red.

“I could hardly believe it when Sergeant Noble arrived minutes later at the hospital with an ice cold Big Red for her,” the paramedic said.

-source via fox4news.com