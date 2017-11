It’s a Niall Horan Two Ticket Tuesday on AMP and we have your LAST CHANCE at tickets to the SOLD OUT show.

Listen starting with Fast in the Morning through Tanner Kloven for your chance to catch Niall rock the sold out stage at South Side Ballroom November 17th!

Listen ALL-DAY for the cue to call then dial 214 or 817 787-1037 for your chance to win a pair of tickets!