Sammer Khan is only 14-years-old, but already, the teenager is turning heads….literally with his amazing ability.

Khan has the ability to turn his head a complete 180 degrees, which has earned him the nicknames “Owl Boy,” and “Rubbermaid.”

Khan hopes to turn his unique gift into a career in Hollywood. Khan has said, “My dream is to work like that actor in Hollywood horror movies.”

Via News Fix Daily