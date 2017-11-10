Taylor Swift Engaged? New Song Lyrics Have Fans Obsessing She And Joe Alwyn Are Getting Hitched

Taylor Swift’s Reputation was finally released earlier today, and fans are already obsessed trying to interpret her lyrics.

The final track on the album, “New Year’s Day,” has fans convinced that she and her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn are engaged, and she announced their love to the world through song.

The chorus to “New Year’s Day” is as follows, which has fans champing at the bit that she’s engaged.

Don’t read the last page

But I stay when it’s hard, or it’s wrong

Or we’re making mistakes

I want your midnights

But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day.

Plenty of Swifties have chimed in with their hunches, too, and some even believe it’s about Swift’s past relationship with Harry Styles!

Taylor is engaged. Joe proposed on #Newyearsday Already crying & it’s just a theory I️ came up with 😭😂 @taylorswift13 — Kristen Knutson (@LawandLilly) November 8, 2017

If track 15 is where Taylor sings about getting engaged, I will freaking cry puddles of happy tears!!!! @taylorswift13 #REPUTATION — Ely Belly 🐍❤️ (@swiftie_1990) November 7, 2017

the day @taylorswift13 gets engaged you KNOW the entire swiftie fandom will be dead on the floor pic.twitter.com/JQ5bzbUgna — Bethany (@bethany_a04) November 3, 2017

🙏🏻 @taylorswift13 has a song on Reputation about Harry Styles… still holding on to hope that they get married and have beautiful babies — Kristen Kearns (@kristenkearns) November 2, 2017

I think @taylorswift13's new song confirms it: Literally no woman is safe from dreaming about marrying @Harry_Styles. — Charlene (@JustChar83) September 4, 2017

Via Hello Giggles