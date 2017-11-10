Taylor Swift Engaged? New Song Lyrics Have Fans Obsessing She And Joe Alwyn Are Getting Hitched

Taylor Swift’s Reputation was finally released earlier today, and fans are already obsessed trying to interpret her lyrics.
The final track on the album, “New Year’s Day,” has fans convinced that she and her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn are engaged, and she announced their love to the world through song.
The chorus to “New Year’s Day” is as follows, which has fans champing at the bit that she’s engaged.
Don’t read the last page
But I stay when it’s hard, or it’s wrong
Or we’re making mistakes
I want your midnights
But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day.
Plenty of Swifties have chimed in with their hunches, too, and some even believe it’s about Swift’s past relationship with Harry Styles!
Via Hello Giggles