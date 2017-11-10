West Dallas Bar Offering Tequila Cocktail Priced At $150 Per Drink

Filed Under: alcohol, cocktail, Dallas, DFW, Drink, local, network bar, Phil Romano, Tequila, The Golden Dawn, West Dallas
(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

The Network Bar is one of the latest creations from Phil Romano, the man behind Romano’s Macaroni Grill and Eatzi’s.

If you haven’t heard of the Network Bar, don’t feel ashamed.  It’s a membership-only establishment with annual fees around $500-$1000.  If you make your way in to membership at the Network Bar, be sure to order The Golden Dawn, a tequila-based drink with a hefty price tag of $150!

The Golden Dawn is a mixture of of high-end Gran Patrón Burdeos tequila, French aperitif, blood orange liqueur, and absinthe.  The tequila is the main culprit in the drink’s high price tag.  A bottle of Gran Patrón Burdeos can fetch anywhere between $369.99 to $455.99 per bottle at retail.

Whenever you take out a second mortgage to buy the drink, let us know how it tastes!

Via Guide Live

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

#FastInTheMorning
Radio.com App

Listen Live