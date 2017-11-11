Netflix In November: What’s Coming & Going

Nothing wastes more precious movie and/or television viewing/streaming time than scrolling through the endless choices on Netflix. That’s why I (along with the help of GameZone) have put together an easy-to-follow list to make the process of choosing within the month of November 2017 a little easier. I’ve even highlighted some of my favorites.

You’re welcome!

Here’s what’s coming (or has already come!) to Netflix:

November 1st

• 42 (2013)

• Casper (1995)

• Chappie (2015)

• Charlotte’s Web (2006)

• Field of Dreams (1989)

• Men in Black (1997)

• Michael Clayton (2007)

• Oculus (2013)

• Scary Movie (2000)

• Silent Hill (2006)

• Stranger (Season 1)

• The Bittersweet (1940)

• The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

• The Reader (2008)

• The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

• To Rome with Love (2012)

• Under Arrest (Season 7)

• Undercover Grandpa (2017)

• Where the Day Takes You (1991)

November 2nd

• All About the Money (2017)

• It’s Not Yet Dark (2016)

• Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!) (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

November 3rd

• Alias Grace (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

• Eventual Salvation (2008)

• The Big Family Cooking Showdown (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

November 4th

• Williams (2017)

November 5th

• The Homesman (2014)

• The Veil (2016)

November 6th

• The Dinner (2017)

November 7th

• Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper (2009)

• Fate/Apocrypha (Part 1) Netflix Original Series

• Killing Ground (2016)

• P. King Duckling (Season 1)

• Project Mc²: Part 6 Netflix Original Series

• The Journey Is the Destination (2016)

November 10th

• Blazing Transfer Students (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

• Dinotrux Supercharged (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

• Glitter Force Doki Doki (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

• Lady Dynamite (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

• Mea Culpa Netflix Original Movie

• The Killer Netflix Original Movie

November 12th

• Long Time Running (2017)

November 13th

• Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary (2016)

• Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

November 14th

• DeRay Davis: How To Act Black Netflix Original Movie

• Hickok (2017)

November 15th

• Lockup: State Prisons (Collection 1)

November 16th

• 9 (2009)

November 17th

• A Christmas Prince Netflix Original Movie

• Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated

• Mention of Tony Clifton Netflix Original Movie

• Longmire: Final Season Netflix Original Series

• Luna Petunia (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

• Marvel’s The Punisher Netflix Original Series

• Mudbound Netflix Original Movie

• Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey (2017)

• Santa Claws (2014)

• Shot in the Dark (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

• Spirit: Riding Free (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

• Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

November 20th

• Piranha (2010)

November 21st

• Beat Bugs: All Together Now Netflix Original Series

• Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers Netflix Original Standup Special

• Saving Capitalism Netflix Original Documentary

• The Case for Christ (2017)

November 22nd

• Cherry Pop (2017)

• Godless Netflix Original Series

• The Boss Baby (2017)

• Tracers (2015)

November 23rd

• Deep (2017)

• She’s Gotta Have It (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

November 24th

• Bushwick

• Cuba and the Cameraman Netflix Original Documentary

• Frontier (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

• The Many Faces of Ito (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

• Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

November 27th

• Broadchurch (Season 3)

• Darkness Rising (2017)

• My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Season 7 Part 2)

November 28th

• Glitch (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

• Good Morning Call (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

• The Queen Of Spain (2016)

November 29th

• Guerra De Idolos (Season 1)

November 30th

• The Details (2011)

• Winning (1969)

Here’s what’s leaving (or has already left!) Netflix:

November 1

• Back to the Secret Garden

• Black Books: Series 1-3

• Christmas with the Kranks

• Get Rich or Die Tryin’

• Hard Candy

• Hugo

• Ravenous

• The Brothers

• The Legend of Hell House

• The Matrix

• The Matrix Reloaded

• The Matrix Revolutions

• The Newton Boys

• Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

• Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

• Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

• Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

• Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

• Twilight

• V for Vendetta

November 3

• Do I Sound Gay?

November 5

• Hannah Montana: The Movie

• Heavyweights

• Sky High

November 8

• The Heartbreak Kid

November 11

• Goosebumps

November 13

• How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

November 15

• Jessie: Seasons 1-4

• The Human Centipede: First Sequence

• We Are Still Here

November 16

• Cristela: Season 1

• Dream House

• Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

• The Break-Up

November 17

• Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

• Somewhere Only We Know

November 22

• The Warlords

November 25

• Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

November 30

• Hatched

• Legends: Seasons 1-2

• The Gambler

Source: GameZone

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.