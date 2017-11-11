This Couple Recreates Famous Movie Scenes with Their Cat

Are you and your cat this close?

A couple from the UK spends their Sundays taking photos with their cats and recreating famous movie scenes. Dave and Sarah both love movies and their two cats Willow and Tara. The two thought it would be a fun guessing game but soon turned into a hobby. “We started doing it as a picture question in our pub quiz’s film/TV round, and it went down really well so we made it a regular thing,” the couple told Love Meow “The cats clearly think we’re weird, but they get loads of treats doing it which tends to be their main focus.” Check out some of their pics below.