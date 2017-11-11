VIDEO: Shark Does Backflip Behind Fishing Jet Skier

Recently on the Today show, Carson Daly featured a couple of breathtaking (and hilarious!) videos in his The Daly Click segment.

First off, a man fishing on his jet ski off the New Zealand coast had a heart-stopping moment when a mako shark suddenly did a backflip behind him!

And finally, a jet ski competition in Australia got interesting when a guy did some crazy stunts…dressed as a T. rex!

Check out both of the back-to-back videos above: they’re real!

