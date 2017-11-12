Box Office Numbers, Thor In The Lead

We have lots of good movies coming up for the holidays and some already came out!

If you haven’t watched Thor: Ragnarok, it’s definitely a great film. Very funny and jaw dropping too.

Speaking about Thor, the movie will make about an estimate of $56.6 million for the second weekend of its release. Both Daddy’s Home 2 and Murder on the Orient Express are battling for 2nd place in the box office.

With Thor: Ragnarok being the third installment of the Thor franchise and the 17th installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grossed $438.5 million overseas plus $75.9 million from this weekend. Talk about money!

Here are the places right now for Nov 10-12

Thor: Ragnarok – $56.6 million

Daddy’s Home 2 – $30 million

Murder on the Orient Express – $28.2 million

A Bad Moms Christmas – $11.5 million

Jigsaw – $3.4 million

Boo 2: A Madea Halloween – $2.1 million

Geostorm – $1.5 million

Blade Runner 2049 – $1.4 million

Happy Death Day – $1.3 million

Lady Bird – $1.2 million

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Entertainment