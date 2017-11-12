Box Office Numbers, Thor In The Lead

Filed Under: "Murder On The Orient Express", box office, Daddy's Home, Hollywood, Movies, Thor

We have lots of good movies coming up for the holidays and some already came out!

If you haven’t watched Thor: Ragnarok, it’s definitely a great film. Very funny and jaw dropping too.

Speaking about Thor, the movie will make about an estimate of $56.6 million for the second weekend of its release. Both Daddy’s Home 2 and Murder on the Orient Express are battling for 2nd place in the box office.

With Thor: Ragnarok being the third installment of the Thor franchise and the 17th installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grossed $438.5 million overseas plus $75.9 million from this weekend. Talk about money!

Here are the places right now for Nov 10-12

Thor: Ragnarok – $56.6 million
Daddy’s Home 2 – $30 million
Murder on the Orient Express – $28.2 million
A Bad Moms Christmas – $11.5 million
Jigsaw – $3.4 million
Boo 2: A Madea Halloween – $2.1 million
Geostorm – $1.5 million
Blade Runner 2049 – $1.4 million
Happy Death Day – $1.3 million
Lady Bird – $1.2 million

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via Entertainment

