Country Singer/American Idol Alum Suffers Broken Wrist

Filed Under: American Idol, Carrie Underwood, Country Singer, Injury, Winner

Country star Carrie Underwood has been hospitalized after the singer fell down from steps outside her home in Nashville.

“On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home,” Underwood’s rep says. “While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall.”

She took to Twitter thanking her fans and loved ones for the support.

She was supposed to perform at the Country Rising Festival but won’t be able to make it due to her injuries. We wish her a speedy recovery!

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via Entertainment Tonight

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

#FastInTheMorning
Radio.com App

Listen Live