Taylor Swift is on fire lately and just seems like she can’t be stopped at this point. With the release of her new album on Friday Nov. 10, 2017, she also appeared as the musical guest on SNL this weekend and looked like she was in top form.

She’s been using images of snakes all through out her new album release and of course didn’t stop there. While performing she even used a custom snake microphone! Check out the video below!

-source via tmz.com