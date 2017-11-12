[VIDEO] Apartment Floor At A UNT Homecoming Party Collapses

The party definitely got too lit when students at UNT were partying for Homecoming at The Ridge at North Texas.

Abiola Busari who was hosting the party at his apartment home also fell down when the floor collapsed.

Denton Fire Captain Brian Glenn says it most likely broke pipes and plumbing.

Glenn says roughly 30 people were inside the apartment and the structure just couldn’t handle the dancing and jumping.

Luckily student Carley Carrol who lived in the second floor of the apartment wasn’t home at the time but can’t get inside her apartment to view the damage.

“In the process of making alternate housing arrangements for those students, a local university offered help as well to provide alternate arrangements. The Ridge is also arranging with structural engineers to assess the situation.”

Marco A. Salinas

Source via WFAA