Amazon Customers Are Really Upset About This Teddy Bear’s Weirdly Long Legs

Occasionally, products on Amazon aren’t exactly as they appear. In this particular case, we have an adorable teddy bear…from the waist up!

Now, you’re probably thinking, “How can you mess up a teddy bear.” Well, we’ll tell you! With incredibly long legs!

Normally, teddy bears arms and legs are about the same size. However, with this Amazon find by Joyfay, you will find yourself ordering a giant bear with 4 foot legs!

Of course the picture posted on Amazon looks nothing like this guy. And if you’re paying $109.99 for a teddy bear, it better come looking like the picture posted.

To no surprise, there are a lot of unhappy customers. You can read some of the best customer reviews HERE.

