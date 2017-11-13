Amazon Customers Are Really Upset About This Teddy Bear’s Weirdly Long Legs

Occasionally, products on Amazon aren’t exactly as they appear. In this particular case, we have an adorable teddy bear…from the waist up!

Now, you’re probably thinking, “How can you mess up a teddy bear.” Well, we’ll tell you! With incredibly long legs!

Normally, teddy bears arms and legs are about the same size. However, with this Amazon find by Joyfay, you will find yourself ordering a giant bear with 4 foot legs!

Waiting for my tacos like…😊 #TacoTuesday #JoyFay #NationalTacoDay A post shared by Mary Anderson (@joyfayintnl) on Oct 4, 2016 at 1:10pm PDT

Of course the picture posted on Amazon looks nothing like this guy. And if you’re paying $109.99 for a teddy bear, it better come looking like the picture posted.

Amazon customers are shocked and appalled at this deceptively long-legged bear. https://t.co/Nvun7vzoi4 — VICE (@VICE) November 11, 2017

To no surprise, there are a lot of unhappy customers. You can read some of the best customer reviews HERE.