Amazon Will Produce A New Lord of The Rings TV Show

Last week rumors surfaced that Amazon will be producing a new Lord of the Rings TV series, well the rumors are true.

Today Amazon and the J.R.R Tolkien estate revealed that they will collaborate in making a multi-season series of Tolkien’s famous epic, along with new stories. Matt Galsor, a representative for the Tolkien Estate and Trust and HarperCollins, said in a press release “We are delighted that Amazon, with its longstanding commitment to literature, is the home of the first-ever multi-season television series for The Lord of the Rings. Sharon and the team at Amazon Studios have exceptional ideas to bring to the screen previously unexplored stories based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s original writings. The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen. We are honored to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth.” Movieweb reports that these new stories will take place before the Fellowship of the Ring, and is rumored to be the stories of The Silmarillion.