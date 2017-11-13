DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Injures Knee During Rehearsal; May Be Forced To Miss Rest Of Competition

One of the frontrunners on this season of Dancing with the Stars may have just suffered a devastating injury.

Professional Lindsay Arnold, who is paired with actor Jordan Fisher,injured her knee Sunday during rehearsals, and it may knock her out for the rest of the competition. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Lindsay injured her knee during camera blocking rehearsal Sunday morning while working on a number with the troupe. Lindsay is hopeful she’ll be cleared to dance tomorrow, but it will likely be touch and go until showtime Monday.”

In a video released by Dancing with the Stars, Arnold describes her injury, as she sits on the ground clutching her knee. “It felt like my whole leg gave out and stopped working. It’s frustrating because it’s the semi-finals and I want to dance it with Jordan. And I hope this doesn’t stop me from doing that.”

Shana Burgess is currently learning all of the couple’s routines in the event Arnold cannot compete.

