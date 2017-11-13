House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, 52, Challenges Plano Congressman Sam Johnson, 89, To Scooter Race Around U.S. Capitol

Who says Congressmen can’t have a little fun while on the job?

Just six weeks after returning to work after being shot during the practice for a charity baseball game last June, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise challenged Representative Sam Johnson, from Plano, TX, to a race around the U.S. Capital Building rotunda.

Not just any normal race, however. A foot race between the two, we’re guessing, probably wouldn’t ve totally exciting, so Scalise and Johnson brought scooters into the mix!

A 29-year veteran of the Air Force, Johnson, who represents the third district of Texas, announced that he would not be seeking re-election in 2018 following the conclusion of his current term.

Via NOLA