Job That Offers $10K A Month To Live At The Beach

This may literally be the best sounding dream job we have come across in a long time.

The city of Cancun, Mexico is hiring a CEO or a “Cancun Experience Officer”, to live there at the beach and write and create videos for Cancun.com. The pay? $10,000 a month with little to no experience needed!

“We will pay the right candidate $10,000/month to create videos, tell stories, and share their experiences living, playing, and discovering Cancun. We’re looking for brand ambassador who can showcase the warmth, wonder, and essence of Cancun as one of the world’s premier vacation destinations. As CEO, you will get the chance to swim with whale sharks, explore the jungle, investigate ancient ruins, and much more. Over a period of six months, you’ll research, capture, record, and represent the destination for Cancun.com. No experience is required to apply,” the job description reads.

If you’re thinking about applying for the job you must have a 140 character elevator pitch, an essay on traveling and a 1 minute video explaining why you might the best fit for the job plus links to your social media accounts. Applications are being accepted until December 17, 2017.

-source via fox4news.com