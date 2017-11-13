More Artists Like Zedd And Alessia Cara Added To Performance Line Up For The AMA’s

Filed Under: 2017, Alessia Cara, AMA, American Music Awards, AMP 103.7, Diana Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, November, performances, zedd
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This coming Sunday is the 2017 American Music Awards, and we’re more than anxious to see who wins and all the great performances of the night.

Speaking of performances, artists like Alessia Cara with Zedd are slated to perform this year as well as Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Georgia Line and watt.

Portugal The Man will be a first time performer this year.  And Bebe Rexha is set to perform with Florida Georgia Line for an encore.

It’s also been announced that legendary Diana Ross will be receiving the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.

-source via billboard.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

#FastInTheMorning
Radio.com App

Listen Live