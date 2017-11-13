The Weeknd Spotted Getting Cozy With Justin Bieber’s Model Ex-Girlfriend

It looks like neither Selena Gomez nor The Weeknd had any trouble finding a rebound relationship after splitting up a couple of weeks ago. Gomez landed in the arms of her ex, Justin Bieber, and now The Weeknd has found his way to the arms of Justin Bieber’s ex, Yovanna Ventura.

Bieber and Gomez have had NO problem blasting to the world that they might be back together, and The Weeknd was just photographed getting a little close with Ventura, as the pair were attending French Montana’s birthday party in Beverly Hills last Thursday.

The Weeknd was seen leaving a club with Justin Bieber’s ex, Yovanna Ventura. WHAT IS THIS TEA?!?🧐☕️ pic.twitter.com/pUF0MTn8Rq — cyn (@itscindylexy) November 12, 2017

Ventura was involved in a relationship with Bieber in 2015, shortly after the singer was linked to Kylie Jenner.

Via US Weekly